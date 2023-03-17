Football: Spain and China splashed by suspicions of major corruption

Every day, the correspondents’ club describes how the same current event is illustrated in two countries.

Javier Tebas, the president of the Professional Football League (La Liga) estimates, Monday, March 13, that Spanish football is currently experiencing the worst moment in its history due to the case of corruption of referees involving FC Barcelona. It is neither the first club nor the first country to have to deal with suspicions of embezzlement. Of the suspicion weighs on the conditions for awarding the World Cup to Qatar in 2022, while France experienced with the OM / VA affair in 1993, the most resounding story of cheating in its history. China is not spared either. While President Xi Jimping dreams of making his country a footballing superpower, scandals follow one another.

In Spain, FC Barcelona in the eye of the storm

FC Barcelona is at the heart of a huge scandal. The former club of Lionel Messi is accused of having corrupted the vice-president of the Spanish refereeing body between 2001 and 2018. José Maria Negreira is his name received more than seven million euros via a consulting company from which he was the boss. Barca deny any irregularity and explain that this representative of the refereeing body was paid to advise the club on refereeing matters via reports. Except these are very succinct and full of spelling mistakes. For justice, the millions of euros could have been used to corrupt the referees.

The club and two of its former presidents are charged with corruption, breach of trust and forgery. In the worst case, FC Barcelona risks dissolution. This is not the most likely and we are rather talking here about a record economic sanction. Indicted former presidents can be sentenced to prison. In sporting terms, the facts are prescribed in La Liga. The club will not be demoted but UEFA and FIFA can sanction Barça and deprive them of European competition.

In China, the president of the federation is under investigation

Chen Xuyuan, president of the China Football Association, is a 66-year-old former dock worker. He is charged with violation of discipline and the law. A rather vague formulation, but which in China generally refers to corruption. President Xi Jinping launched a massive campaign against corruption 10 years ago and football is no exception. The boss of the federation is therefore the subject of an investigation. This is the second scandal to hit the top of Chinese football in a few months. Already last November, the authorities launched an investigation against former national team coach Li Tie, also accused of violating the law. The case caused a stir, as Li Tie is one of the most famous football players in China. he played for Everton in the English Premier League between 2002 and 2006. In 2020, he took charge of the Chinese national team, before leaving his post a year later due to poor results. China failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Before that, there were other cases that splashed football in China. Stories of match fixing, bribes and prohibited gambling. When he arrived in 2019, the president of the federation had promised to restore order, but it was ultimately he who ended up falling.