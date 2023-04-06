Football: the ex-president of the SCO of Angers tried in June for money laundering in an organized gang

Saïd Chabane will also be tried for illegal exercise of the profession of sports agent.

The trial date is set. The former president of the SCO football club of Angers (L1) Saïd Chabane will be tried on June 7 for money laundering in an organized gang, announced Thursday April 6 the parquet floor of Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis) and his lawyer at the from his custody.

He will also be tried for illegal exercise of the profession of sports agent. “For a club president, it’s a bit new”reacted his lawyer Bernard Benaiem to AFP.

The Angers SCO formalized the resignation of Saïd Chabane from his post as president on March 29. He gave way to his son Romain Chabane. The Angers SCO, last in Ligue 1 and promised to descend to Ligue 2 at the end of the season, has been going through an extra-sporting crisis for almost a year. In June, a first search took place at the club and in that of Saint-Etienne, as part of the investigation carried out in Bobigny. Of the three players’ agents placed in police custody, only one had the license allowing him to practice this profession.

In January, the SCO of Angers was once again raided. He then assured that he had nothing to reproach himself for. According to the club, this is a preliminary investigation “large scope” launched following embezzlement revealed by wiretapping carried out as part of the investigation into the extortions denounced by the international Paul Pogba.