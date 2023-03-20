For corruption of minors: this is how they arrested Marcelo Corazza, the first winner of GH

Marcelo Corazza, the first winner of Big Brother, was arrested this Monday morning accused of corruption of minors.

The Telefe producer and first winner of Big Brother, was arrested in the context of several raids carried out in Pacheco, Tigre and Misiones.

It all started when they raided Marcelo Corazza’s home and delayed him. Quickly, several members of Big Brother 2022 remarked that this fact was not linked to the reality show at all.

The producer of Big Brother 2022 was working at the elimination gala on Sunday, March 19 and could even be seen with José Ginocchio, Marcos’ brother, minutes before he entered the house.

Therefore, a statement from Telefe is expected in the next few hours to clarify the matter.

So far, there are four people apprehended for the cause, who will be investigated in the next few hours.

In this context, they also seized different elements of interest to the cause, such as cell phones, computers, and flash drives, which are in police custody. The procedures were ordered by the Investigating Court No. 48 of the Nation, in charge of Javier Sánchez Sarmiento.