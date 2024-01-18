For Kyle Walker, his lover, with whom he had two children, meant nothing

The United Kingdom press closely follows everything that happens in the love life of one of its soccer stars: Manchester United player Kyle Walker. The athlete was abandoned by his wife, pregnant with their fourth child together, after his lover confirmed to him (with whom he already had a little boy, Kairo, 3 years old) that the player was also the father of the baby he had had last year. summer.

After learning that he had a double life with which, according to his lover, Lauryn Goodman, he was happy and comfortable, the player would have stated that this extramarital relationship was not desirable for him (two children involved). Kyle was wrong about his dalliances, but there was no real relationship with Lauryn. In reality, it was something very, very fast and fleetinga friend of his told the British press.

He also insisted that His relationships with Lauryn Goodman outside of their marriage meant nothing to him.. Yes, things happened a few times, but there were no feelings and certainly no romance.

The anger of the lover’s friends

The words of this person close to Kyle Walker They have bothered their lover’s friends a lotLauryn Goodman, who also pointed out that he He was very willing and enthusiastic..

He told her all kinds of sweet things and treated her like a princess.noted a friend of the young woman, who confessed this weekend in an interview with The Sun that she had been the one who had told Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, that the player had a double life.

