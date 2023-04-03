‘For me and only Tunni’ – Up News Info

TV actor Sheezan Khan, popularly known for his role in TV series Ali-Baba, who is currently out on bail in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, recently shared a photo montage with Tunish and wrote a heartfelt note for the late actress on her social media. media.

On Monday, Sheezan Khan shared a video on his social media which shows a number of photos of him enjoying and spending time with his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma. The actor did the reel on Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Tere Hawale and penned a heartfelt poem in Hindi. The actor told how Tunisha came from the sky and filled his life with color, but just as the wind does not stop, she did not stay long in his life. The actor also talked about how she held so many things in her heart and never shared them with anyone and also said in her poem that her absence made her heart heavy and her eyes full of tears and the pain to lose it would last a lifetime. . The actor ended the poem by writing “For me and only Tunni. In the video, the actress looked quite happy and was seen enjoying her time with Sheezan Khan on her show sets as well as off set.

After watching the edit shared by Sheezan on his Instagram, fans asked the actor to stay strong in the comments section. One of the comments read: “you made me cry”. Another commented: “Stay blessed and stay strong. Actor Abhishek Awasthi wrote, “Beautifully written brother and sabke naam bhi badi khoobsoorti se shabdon mai sajaye. Another fan wrote, “Keep the faith it will be alright your family has been fighting a lot for you. Stay strong. Another user commented, “Now we get it, she was your love and that of your family too. Now everyone’s mouth will be shut and your love has become immortal. Such an incredible soul.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on December 24, 2022, on the sets of her television series Ali Baba, and Sheezan Khan was arrested following a complaint from the actress’s mother. The actor was released on bail by a Mumbai court after 2 months in custody on a bond of Rs 1,00,000. The court also asked the actor to show his passport and not leave the country without permission.

