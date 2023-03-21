For Morgan Stanley, the financial crisis heralds the end of the bear market: the reasons

The strategist of the rating agency pointed out that the tension that is being experienced in the banking system marks the beginning of the end of the bearish financial market

For Morgan Stanley the financial crisis current that is living the banking sector would signal the end of the bear market in Wall Street. This is clear from the statements of Michael Wilson, strategist for the rating agency, who pointed out that the tension that is being experienced in the banking system marks what is probably the beginning of the end of the bearish financial market.

“With the backing of bank deposits by the Fed, many equity investors are wondering if this is another form of QE and therefore ‘taking a chance’. We argue that it is not, and instead represents the principle the end of the bear market, since the drop in credit availability eliminates the growth of the economy,” he wrote in a report collected by ‘Bloomberg’.

The US Federal Reserve and the Treasury they came out to support the deposits after the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate. The Treasury said it would protect the deposits of bank customers, even those that were not originally backed, to exceed $250,000. In parallel, the Fed announced that they will make additional funding available to ensure that banks can meet the demands of their customers.

For Wilson, the S&P 500 will remain unattractive until the equity risk premium rises to 400 basis points from the current level of 230.

“The last part of the bear can be vicious and highly correlated. The prices drop sharply through an increase in the risk premium of shares that is very difficult to prevent or defend in one’s portfolio,” he stressed.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate, coupled with UBS’s purchase of Credit Suisse, has raised fears among investors that a global financial crisis could unfold.

“The events of the past week mean that the availability of credit is declining for a wide swath of the economy, which may be the catalyst that finally convinces market participants that earnings estimates are too high“, has stressed that Wilson, who also estimates that the risk of a credit crisis has increased materially.

The Morgan Stanley strategist, who has advised investors to keep in mind that companies will lower their earnings guidance for the coming quarters, recommends positioning in defensive stocks and sectors and has warned that mega-cap tech stocks are immune to downsides. concerns about growth.

In the longer term, Wilson estimates that the outlook for US stocks is positive, but that markets will continue to experience a lot of volatility until the Federal Reserve (Fed) cuts interest rates.