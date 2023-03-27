For sale, Toshiba is finally saved (after 8 years of nightmares)

Toshiba, a former flagship of the Japanese industry, has accepted a takeover offer of 15.3 billion dollars by a Japanese consortium led by the JIP fund.

The operation puts an end to months of uncertainty and pressure from shareholders who were demanding a better valuation of the group with strategic activities.

Toshiba takeover comes amid consolidation in the semiconductor industry

Toshiba said yes to JIP. The Japanese group, whose origins date back to 1875, announced Thursday that it has approved a takeover offer of 15.3 billion dollars (13.7 billion euros) from a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP). The proposed price is 4,620 yen per share, a premium of less than 10% over Wednesday’s closing price.

Toshiba’s board of directors did not recommend the offer to its shareholders “For now”, reserving the possibility of doing so later. The takeover bid should be launched at the end of July at the earliest, according to the group’s press release.

The takeover of Toshiba puts an end to a saga which had lasted for two years, marked by financial scandals, massive losses, the cascading departures of its leaders and a revolt by its activist shareholders. The latter, who hold about 25% of the capital, blamed the group for their disappointing performances and its stock market undervaluation. They were pushing for a buyout solution or a split from the group.

Toshiba, a Japanese takeover

Toshiba had resisted this option for a long time, before deciding to do so in April 2022 under pressure from investors. But the sensitive nature of many of the group’s activities (nuclear, defence, quantum technologies, etc.) made it difficult for foreign players to take over. This is why a Japanese solution was drawn up with JIP, which joined forces with 17 Japanese companies and 6 banks in the country to put together its offer.

JIP is already known for having bought the PC division of Toshiba in 2014, renamed Dynabook. The fund also acquired in 2019 the medical imaging subsidiary of the Hitachi group.

The takeover of Toshiba is also part of a context of consolidation in the semiconductor sector, where the group owns 40% of the memory chip manufacturer Kioxia (formerly Toshiba Memory), which is planning an IPO this year. Toshiba had to sell this activity in 2018 to survive the rout of its American nuclear equipment subsidiary Westinghouse.

Toshiba achieved a turnover of 3,076 billion yen (23 billion euros) for the financial year ended in March 2022, down 6% year on year. Its net profit fell by 20% to 114 billion yen (860 million euros).