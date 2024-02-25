It’s a party at Heydy González’s house! The Cuban actress is celebrating the ninth birthday of her daughter Galileaan important date that comes after his parents and mother-in-law came to Miami from Cuba.

Galilea, who is the daughter of his previous relationship, turns nine years old this February 25. A day marked on the calendar for her and her family that began with a beautiful dedication that she published on her Instagram profile.

To accompany the congratulatory message to Galilea, Heydy shared a professional photo session they did on the occasion of the girl’s ninth birthday in which she, Eddy Borges, her parents who recently arrived from Cuba and, of course, the birthday girl appear.

“The most anticipated day of the year has arrived! Happy birthday, to my ray of sunshine! You came to illuminate my life to make it more beautiful, much happier and even more blessed. For you I am able to give my life because you are everything to me, since you were born a part of my heart belongs to you and I can only be happy if you are happy“Heydy began by saying in the message.

“Today will be a super nice day because we are all together to fill you with love!”he added, pointing out that this year they will celebrate it with their family in Miami, where Heydy’s parents and mother-in-law are now located.

“For you, my princess, we wish dreams to fulfill, achievements to live, joy to smile and health to enjoy everything!! May the best and most beautiful always happen to you and may blessings from heaven always rain down on your life today and always!! “concluded the Cuban artist.

Quickly the comment board began to fill with messages of good wishes for Galilea, congratulations to which we joined since CyberCuba: Congratulations, family!