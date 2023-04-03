Forchheim beer cellars start the open-air season: This is what you can expect at the opening in the Kellerwald

It’s finally starting again: Am On April 22nd and 23rd, 2023 the beer cellars of the Forchheimer Kellerwald will be officially opened. Every day from 10 a.m varied program for all beer cellar lovers* – you can find all information about the opening of the season here at a glance.

Show brewing, swing boats & Co.: This is how the beer cellar season opening is celebrated

Saturday April 22, 2023

The beer cellar season opening begins from 10 a.m. at the Schützenhaus with test shooting at all shooting ranges. It all starts at 12:00 p.m. on the fairground: show brewing with the Brauwastl hobby brewers, children’s carousel, candy stalls and much more. A special highlight is the Enthronement of the 10th Forchheim Beer Queen – this takes place at 4 p.m. on the stage opposite the Greif Keller. The subsequent parade through the Kellerwald is accompanied by the band of the Forchheim volunteer fire brigade.

Sunday April 23, 2023

If you haven’t had the opportunity to watch the test shooting on Saturday, you have the chance again on Sunday from 10 a.m. Not only the beer cellar season will be heralded this weekend: From 12 to 1 p.m Start of the barbecue season “Secure Grilling” with Bavaria’s Consumer Protection Minister Thorsten Faithr. The volunteer fire brigade Forchheim provides good entertainment with the beer crate climbing and the Brauwastl hobby brewers are also on site again for the show brewing.

For culinary specialties and fresh Franconian beer is of course well taken care of on both days.

You can find all program items here

These 12 Forchheim beer cellars will be present at the opening of the beer cellar season

Birgit’s Schindlerkeller

squirrel cellar

bell cellar

Grab Keller

Hebendanz Cellar

Kaiser Keller

basement

Rapping Keller

Schützenkeller

Stäffala Cellar

White Pigeon Cellar (Sunday only)

winter farmer’s cellar

All information about the beer cellar season opening

Kellerwald Express picks up speed again

The popular electric hybrid train will run from April 22, 2023 her rounds through the Kellerwald again. Here you can easily get from beer cellar to beer cellar from the lower fairground to the Schützenhaus. The Kellerwald-Express offers space for 15 people and is free of charge – there is also a barrier-free space!

Click here for the departure times and stops

Beer and brewing tradition up close: guided tours through the Kellerwald

Here you can find out why the Kellerwald is something very special: The Forchheim tour guides will show you all the highlights and give you valuable insider information about the Forchheimer Kellerwald.

WALK OF BEER Tour

The WALK OF BEER is a themed route in Forchheim: Various breweries in the city are connected with one another by means of stars in the ground. Exclusively for the beer cellar season opening you can Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. take part in an accompanying guided tour (Registration required, 12 euros per person). The tour starts at the tourist information and lasts about 3 hours.

Free beer cellar tours

At the Sunday April 23, 2023 do you have at 3 p.m. and at 4 p.m each the possibility at a free beer cellar tour to take part (duration approx. 1.5 hours). The Forchheim tour guides are waiting for you at the entrance to Birgit’s Schindlerkeller – one Registration is not required here.

Directions and parking at the Bierkeller season opening in Forchheim

Arrival by car: Forchheim can be reached via the A73 (exit Forchheim Nord or Süd) and via the B470. There are parking spaces for cars and buses on Untere Kellerstraße or in the Lichteneiche, just a few minutes’ walk from the Kellerwald.

Arrival by public transport: You can take the train to Forchheim via the main routes Nuremberg or Bamberg (stop Forchheim Hauptbahnhof). The Kellerwald can be reached on foot from the train station in 15 minutes.