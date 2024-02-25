Ford demands that Red Bull resolve the investigation into its director

NEW YORK.- The executive director of Ford Motor Co. insisted on a resolution on the investigation of the team director Red Bull Christian Horner, in a letter sent to the team, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press on Sunday.

The letter dated Friday, by Ford CEO Jim Farley, expressed displeasure with “unclarified allegations of inappropriate behavior by Red Bull Racing leadership.”

Farley mentioned that 11 days have passed since Ford, which will supply Red Bull engines from 2026, first requested additional information about the investigation that the team’s parent company announced on February 5 into the accusations against Horner made by a team employee. Red Bull has not publicly provided details about the allegations, which were initially characterized internally as a probe into Horner’s “aggressive management manner” but have now changed to reports of sexual misconduct.

Sergio Pérez and Christian Horner.jpg Red Bull boss Christian Horner (right) chats with driver Sergio Perez during pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit, Bahrain, Wednesday, February 21, 2024. AP Photo/Darko Bandic

“We are also frustrated by the lack of complete transparency around this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a full report of all findings,” Farley said in the letter.

Horner denied any wrongdoing and also said he wants a quick resolution to the investigation.

Pressure all around for Red Bull:

Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation — the sport’s governing body — each issued statements pressuring Red Bull for a resolution. But neither Larry Ellison – co-founder of Red Bull’s main sponsor, Oracle, nor Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa, have responded to requests for comment from the AP. Visa was introduced in January as title sponsor of the Red Bull youth team, in Visa’s first global sports sponsorship in 15 years.

The investigation into Horner has shaken the F1 community just days before the new season begins and Max Verstappen’s goal for a fourth consecutive title. Approximately 100 pieces of evidence were reportedly presented during a deposition by Horner, who allegedly offered his accuser a six-figure settlement.

Source: AP