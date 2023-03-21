Forget The Sims, this new game promises tough competition

If you’ve been around the game The Sims you probably want to take your mind off things or completely embark on a new title. This is where the Swedish publisher Paradox Interactive comes in, to whom we owe the saga in particular. Crusader Kings. Indeed, after a mini teaser last week, the game Life by You finally had the right to a presentation worthy of the name with gameplay. To sum up simply it is indeed a Sims-like.

Life by You, the new Sims competitor

The game is developed by Paradox Tectonic and the studio is led by Rod Humble, former boss of the Sims a PDG du studio Second Life Linden Labs. Yes, you understood, a former employee of Electronic Arts is at the heart of the project and better, he was literally responsible for the label The Sims for the American company. Under these conditions it is obvious that the game will directly compete with the aforementioned title. This is its objective and it is also in the DNA of its director.

Beautiful Sims-style promises

Besides Life By You seems to want to go further judging by the first gameplay video that you can admire above. The game uses the fundamentals of Sims namely of the construction of houses and the creation of characters but Paradox also announces a “open game world where everything is customizable” as well as a “real language conversation” and the possibility for players to take control of their characters if they don’t like the third person view. If only for the provision of an open world, that changes everything. And what about the possibility of hearing our characters discuss with a real language? Sims is emblematic, it also had its faults: the lack of immersion.

An open world

Finally, the advantage of an open world in addition to freedom, is the possibility of seeing the characters wandering everywhere, exploring the countryside or the city by car or bicycle and much more. Paradox also promises mod support, an essential element to increase the life of a video game thanks to the determination of the community.

Life by You will launch in early access on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 12, 2023 at a price of 39.99 euros (on Epic). Steam prices should be available later.