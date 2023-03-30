Former agent of Gabriel Suazo sets everything on fire and accuses Felicevich of being stolen to harm Colo Colo

Alan Silberman referred to the end of his relationship to represent the current Toulouse winger and how Fernando Felicevich prevented the Cacique from making a profit on his transfer to the French club.

Colo Colo negotiated for many months a contract extension with Gabriel Suazo and thus be able to profit from a transfer abroad, since the former captain’s desire was to emigrate. While these conversations were taking place, Alan Silbermanagent at that time of the player, was looking for destiny, but since a specific offer did not materialize, nor did it renew its link with Popularthe player chose not to continue counting on his services.

From there, the winger began to be represented by Fernando Felicevich, who manages the destinies of a significant number of Chilean soccer players. Later, he ended up signing with the pass in his possession for Toulouse in France, so the Cacique did not receive any money for this transfer.

Alan Silberman had not publicly referred to what happened with Suazo, but after several weeks he broke the silence in conversation with redgoal with incendiary statements against the Argentine, accusing him of “heist” the representation of the Chilean national team.

“Neither I nor my partner, the Dutchman Jason Pappe, were the ones who transferred Gabriel Suazo, being their legal representatives by contract, signed by Gabriel Suazo. The story, for a change in the Chilean soccer environment, involves an unscrupulous, amoral agent, who acts at a mafia-like level, named Fernando Felicevich; that many years ago, in 2007, he stole the representation of Arturo Vidal from us, after having met with me and asking to work with me, ”he said.

Regarding how his relationship with Suazo ended, the agent assured that he was handling convenient offers for all parties, including Colo Colo to obtain a profit for his transfer.

“We got three contracts for him, first line and first category. And according to the commitment acquired by Gabriel with Colo Colo, a very important amount of money came to Colo Colowhich was the commitment that Gabriel had acquired”.

To support his sayings, Silberman added that “The president of Toulouse told me that Suazo’s representative had been Felicevich, and I have it in writing, as I have the contracts with Gabriel Suazo. I couldn’t say how it’s been because Gabriel no longer took a phone call from Jason or me, nor the emailsbecause they are the instructions of this not even transparent, this dark football agent”.

Finally, he followed up with his darts for Felicevich, accusing in harsh terms that “is infiltrated in all levels of Chilean footballfrom directors to club properties, with white sticks, coaches and players from their representation who pressure other players to sign the representation. I don’t want to go into disqualifications because I don’t want any kind of legal mess, but at this point all the people in the Chilean soccer environment know who is who, and they know about the moral shortcomings of this gentleman.”