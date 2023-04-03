Former boxing world champion, today a politician with a mission: That’s why Vitali Klitschko is in Hamburg

They were once the stars of the boxing world, but today they are better known for their commitment to Ukraine: That’s why the Klitschko brothers are guests in Hamburg.

Kiev’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko traveled to the Hanseatic city to mark the first anniversary of the “Pact for Solidarity and Future” between Hamburg and the Ukrainian capital. He met Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) in the town hall on Monday. He was accompanied by his brother Wladimir Klitschko.

The focus of the approximately one-hour discussion was the current situation and further cooperation. The Russian war of aggression has now lasted for more than 13 months. According to Vitali Klitschko, this affects Germany directly. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin wants to restore the former Soviet Union, said Klitschko. “And you Germans must not forget: part of Germany, where Putin worked for years as a KGB agent, also belonged to the great Russian Soviet Empire.” In this respect, Ukraine is defending “every one of you from Putin”.

Vitali Klitschko speaks of terror and genocide in Ukraine

“We’d rather live without water and electricity than with Russian soldiers. We’re fighting for our European future,” emphasized the mayor of Kiev. This is not a war, but terror and genocide. 162 civilians have already died in his city, including five children. Almost 800 buildings were destroyed. “It was the most difficult winter ever for our city.” Russia deliberately let people freeze, attacked critical infrastructure such as water and power supplies. “But we persevered and fought.”

Tschentscher said: “The people in Ukraine are fighting for their freedom, for democracy, for their independence – and they are also fighting this battle for all of us in Europe.” Hamburg has already helped through the “Pact for Solidarity and Future” in cooperation with the “#WeAreAllUkrainians” initiative, the Chamber of Commerce and the Hanseatic Help association and will continue to do so. A day-care center for children will soon be equipped in Kiev.

Klitschko said it was also about a post-war plan. “We have to prepare today.” Tschentscher emphasized that it is important for the morale of the people in Ukraine not to stop supporting them. This includes expanding economic relations. “In the future, we want to be two strong partners who support each other.” Vitali Klitschko also signed the Chamber of Commerce’s Golden Book.

Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko as bodyguards for Tschentscher

Wladimir Klitschko, who like Vitali started his boxing career in the Hanseatic city, said Hamburg was the first German city to take action, shedding its partnership with the Russian city of St. Petersburg and signing the pact with Kiev. “It was an incredibly important step a year ago.”

Tschentscher announced a trip to Kiev. “It is important to know specifically on site what the situation is and what we can do,” said the SPD politician. Vitali Klitschko presented Tschentscher with a red boxing glove that read: “Dear Mr. Tschentscher, thank you for your support, let’s keep on punching.” Tschentscher does not need to be afraid of the trip – he has the best bodyguards in Vladimir and him. Both Klitschkos are multiple heavyweight world champions.