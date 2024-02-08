Former Cuban broadcaster says goodbye to his transportation after two years in Miami: “Yes, we can”

The former Cuban announcer Alejandro Quintana Morales He arrived in the United States two years ago and has already managed to say goodbye to his “transportation” to start enjoying a better driving experience.

Alejandro has lived in Miami since 2022. He set foot on American soil with a desire for freedom and a clear purpose: to succeed in the land of opportunities.

This young man was well known for his performance as a presenter on Cuban television and radio. He recently confirmed on his social media that he feels happy for the things he has achieved by working hard in the United States.

“I said goodbye to my old car, to my transportation. Two years ago I began my journey through this country with a faithful companion, my Chevrolet Malibu, with little strength and some injuries, helped me move forward and achieve goals. With this message I want to tell you, yes it is possible,” said the young Cuban to his followers on Instagram.

He shared images of two moments in his life and showed the joy he feels when achieving things with his own efforts.

“This Toyota will be my new travel partner. I don’t owe it to anyone. It is mine and I paid for it with my effort and the financial discipline that we must understand in this country. With this I also want to tell you that saving and planning is the way to go. the country of opportunities,” he commented.

On social networks, many Cubans who have recently arrived in Miami and other American cities complain that they cannot save or have jobs that consume them, and do not allow them to fully enjoy themselves, as they wish.

Alejandro tries to show that his perseverance and dedication are what have allowed him to achieve the goals he has set for himself and he wants his example to serve other Cubans who fight every day to achieve their dreams in the United States.

The mixture of nostalgia and happiness that invaded him when he said goodbye to his trusty stroller is because it was not only goodbye, but also a symbol of his progress and effort.

Arrival in Miami not only presented new challenges to Alejandro, but also the opportunity to reunite with part of his family and the space to express himself freely, something he did not have in Cuba.