Former Cuban soldiers ask the Armed Forces to protect the population

HAVANA.- Former soldiers of the Cuban Movement of Military Conscientious Objectors asked the Cuban Armed Forces to protect the population and refrain from shooting at them in a possible scenario of rebellion.

According to review Cuban Diary , the former military members expressed their concern about the future of Cuba, stating that in 2024 there is the possibility of a new dawn for the homeland or the beginning of an even darker stage than those experienced so far. Furthermore, they argued that the Cuban Communist Party does not govern in accordance with Article 5 of the Constitution, pointing out an alleged appropriation of power by a new oligarchic class.

In their message, the former soldiers described the current situation as a totalitarian dictatorship imposed by a mafia-like, parasitic and irresponsible oligarchy, which, according to them, only defends its own interests. They emphasized that the recent protests demonstrate the persistence of pockets of rebellion, considering new social explosions inevitable in a dysfunctional and collapsed system.

The former soldiers also shared information about alleged internal conspiracies, mentioning the Military Counterintelligence (CIM) as an institution used for such purposes. They claimed that the oligarchic elite would be planning a purge to maintain control of power, even before the possible death of Raúl Castro in 2024.

Regarding the FAR, the former military emphasized that their loyalty must be directed towards the people and not towards an oligarchic caste, considering that helping to remove the current regime from power would be a merit, not a betrayal.

The movement made reference to the constitutional right to rebellion (Article 4) and advocated for peaceful change, invoking the possibility of establishing a National Salvation Committee to overthrow the current regime and establish basic provisional norms. They proposed holding free elections and drafting a new democratic constitution for the future of the nation.

The former military outlined a series of immediate actions once the oligarchy was removed from power, including the release of political prisoners, the end of exile and ideological discrimination, as well as measures to boost the economy and support the vulnerable population. They concluded by highlighting that the liberation of the totalitarian regime would allow the development of the country with modern technologies and the incorporation of Cuban society into the new information era of the 21st century.

Source: With information from Diario de Cuba