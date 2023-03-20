Former ghetto bride, today model mom: Schwesta Ewa now wants to do everything differently

tz stars

Schwesta Ewa is happier than ever: her daughter Aaliyah has given her a new meaning in life. After the little one was born, the rapper initially had to serve a prison sentence.

Schwesta Ewa (38) has never been so happy and balanced. The rapper now seems to have finally left her dark past behind. The 38-year-old is currently fully immersed in her role as a mother. Her little Aaliyah is her pride, Schwesta Ewa would do anything for her daughter.

The life of the musician, whose real name is Ewa Malanda, was anything but easy. As a teenager she worked as a prostitute and over the years slipped deeper and deeper into the red light district and thus into crime. Her past had consequences, because in June 2017 Schwesta Ewa was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for 35 assaults, tax evasion and promotion of sexual acts by minors.

Daughter Aaliyah gives her purpose in life again

But before the now 38-year-old could start her prison sentence, she gave birth to daughter Aaliyah in January 2019. A year later, in January 2020, she had to go to prison – without her baby. For Ewa, who has already been through a lot, this experience was the worst moment in her life.

“My worst experience was the day my daughter separated,” she admitted in an interview with RTL. However, after a year, in February 2021, she was released early from prison. Now the rapper is dealing with her past on Instagram. Daughter Aaliyah is now the center of her life. “There’s no price in the world that I would go down the wrong old path again,” she swears today. “The fact that my daughter has scars is what I regret most.”