Former Golfer Created “OnlyPaige” To Mock OnlyFans

In 2021, creators on OnlyFans made $3 billion in total revenue.

A study detailed that in 2022, 86 percent of young people are full-time content creators.

OnlyFans distributes an average profit of 200 million euros per month among its creators.

In recent days, there are many stories that have the OnlyFans platform as the protagonist, where thousands of people are generating money selling adult content. Recently, a story surfaced of a woman who shared that she created the OnlyPaige platform to make fun of OnlyFans.

The OnlyFans platform is no longer a novelty for many people, but it is worth mentioning that this social network moves millions and millions of dollars every day around the world and that it registers several content creators.

According to data from the English platform, it distributes an average profit of 200 million euros per month among its creators, where only one percent of the tops earn 33 percent of the money generated on the platform. In addition, studies say that only 10 percent obtain 73 percent of the profits generated in this social network.

This is what OnlyPaige is all about

The story of a former golfer is going viral on social networks and all this after making it known that she created her own platform to make fun of the social network for adults.

The former athlete, who identifies as Paige Spiranac, gained popularity after being named the “sexiest woman in the world” by Maxim magazine in 2022, after leaving the golf course to try her hand as an influencer.

The woman currently boasts almost 4 million followers only on her Instagram account. But, her growth in terms of her followers began after she was champion in a golf tournament in Orlando, United States.

In an interview, the woman said that she received hundreds of comments from her followers every day asking when she was going to open her OnlyFans account, to which she replied that she would not, however, if she created OnlyPaige, to make fun of the platform.

She explained that some people get confused why her site is called OnlyPaige as she decided it was a cheeky name to make fun of OnlyFans. “There is no nudity here, and it is on purpose,” she emphasized.

“Welcome to OnlyPaige! I have always wanted to give my fans a way to connect with me beyond social media,” says the platform.

The subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. On that site, the 29-year-old promises an “exciting and fun way to connect with me like never before that includes everything from golf instruction and glimpses into my everyday life, to behind-the-scenes of special events and photo shoots.”

Likewise, he assured that he did not have any problem with the type of content that is sold on OnlyFans, however, he does not consider that it will not be beneficial to him in the long run.

“I have no problem with implied nudity. I simply don’t want to show those parts of my body and I never will (…) I don’t think it’s beneficial for my professional goals or for the development of my career in the next five, ten, fifteen or twenty years,” said the American from 1.70 meters”, he says.

With this, she is not the first influencer who shares that she is not interested in selling her content on OnlyFans, as an example Rachel Stuhlmann, considered the “most beautiful tennis influencer in the world”, who went viral on networks, for also creating a competition platform for OnlyFans.

The 32-year-old woman, who has a community of 267,000 followers on Instagram, has highlighted, when reporting, that she plans to create a platform in the style of OnlyFans, with the sole objective of providing routines and “fun and exclusive content”.

In summary, generating content is one of the main tools that people are using to obtain more profits in a global economy like the current one.

Now read:

Confirm format for World Cup 2026; These are the parties that Mexico will have

Huawei and the Pro Forestry Trust of Chapultepec create an alliance

They create a cast of El Chavo del 8, with Hollywood stars and these would be the actors