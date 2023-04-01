Former La Plata commissioner convicted of illicit association released for good conduct

The ex-commissioner from La Plata Gustavo Abraham Amber was released under oath not to commit crimes and submit to monthly judicial checks. It is one of the members of the so-called “police mega gang” or “the gang of judges” who was sentenced to 7 years and ten months in prison as co-author of illicit association, as reported at the time 0221.com.ar.

Bursztyn was arrested in July 2018 and has remained behind bars ever since. its defenders Marcelo Pena y Magalí Fromet They led to the petition before the Oral Criminal Court II of La Plata that granted the requested measure based on the good reports of conduct submitted by the Federal Penitentiary Service and the low risk of flight of the defendant, among other procedural dangers cleared up.

The time spent in detention was also taken into account, as well as the fact that the sentence is not final and therefore Bursztyn has no criminal record.

For its part, the representation of the Public Prosecutor’s Office opposed the benefit and announced that it will appeal the resolution.

The sentence was handed down on March 6, 2023. Among those sentenced is the former judge of Guarantees of La Plata Cesar Ricardo Melazo who received a sentence of 7 years and ten months in prison. It is estimated that in a few weeks she will be able to access the same benefit.

The rest of the sentences were for the former police officer Gustavo Mena (6 years in prison), Adrian Manes (4 years and six months), Carlos Bertoni (4 years in prison) and Enrique Petrullo (4 years in prison for influence peddling).

According to the investigation carried out by the prosecutor Lacki’s femalethe defendants were part of an illegal association that committed “thefts under the modality of escruche, car theft, its subsequent reduction; adulteration and sale, commercialization of narcotics, with the same modus operandi, with division and organization of tasks”.

In addition, “some of them, in their capacity as police officers, secured the area, handed over the jobs and provided police cover” and Melazo presumably provided protection to the gang.

The oral trial was in charge of TOC II on this occasion made up of Santiago Paolini, Andres Vitali y Silvia Hoerr.

The foundations of the sentence will be known on April 17 and there it will also be known if Melazo will be investigated for alleged illicit enrichment as requested by the trial prosecutors. Mariano Sibuet y Victoria Huergo.