Former La Plata prosecutor Tomas Moran was released from prison accused of collecting bribes

The Chamber of Appeals and Guarantees of La Plata issued the release of the ex-prosecutor from La Plata Tomas Moran accused of collect bribes in dollars to divert or stop criminal investigations. The resolution was by majority, one of the judges opposed the measure. The case has already been elevated to oral trial but the debate has a trial date for the year 2026.

Chamber II of the appellate court with votes of the judge Laura Lasaga and his pair Ariel Arguero In this case, they understood that pretrial detention cannot be an advance payment of the sentence.

In her vote, Judge Lasaga explained that “the conduct attributed to Mr. Moran has been included in the crime of concussion, in a real contest with aggravated cover-up for being committed by a public official, for helping to evade the investigation and because the fact that precedes it turn out to be especially serious.”

In 2018, Moran was placed under house arrest based on his serious health problems. On the other hand, “it must be added that Moran has correctly complied with the conditions of the timely imposed home arrest,” said the magistrate, who also assessed the former prosecutor’s medical reports: “The guidelines analyzed, on this procedural occasion lead me to consider that the presence of the procedural dangers duly considered is tempered”.

In his turn, the chambermaid Argüero reasoned that “the course of time in detention that he has been deprived of liberty, measured based on the probable penalty to be applied in relation to the illegal figures involved and the date established for holding the debate hearing ; the correct behavior that Moran has shown in the framework of compliance with the duly granted house arrest measure, as well as his serious health condition according to the pathologies he has suffered for many years, -which has reportedly deteriorated remarkably, with characteristics compatible with the evolution of the condition-, who need adequate treatment and constant medical control by the professionals and specialists who assist them, mean that their procedural situation must be analyzed with objective parameters of reasonableness and proportionality around to the measure of coercion that it has been complying with without observations”.

After analyzing the entire defense attorney’s proposal Bruno Strassera The judge clarified that without ignoring the complexity of the case, Morán’s status as a public official and the seriousness of the criminal figures incriminated, “I understand that a less burdensome measure of coercion that the deceased has been complying with in order to guarantee the purposes of the process, such as release under oath and accompanied by compliance with certain rules of conduct.”

DISSENTING VOTE

Judge Raul Dalto, in a minority, opposed the release. He considered that the house arrest did not lose “proportionality, taking into account the probable penalty to be applied – the one that would be effective.”

“It should be noted that beyond maintaining the principle of innocence that the defendant enjoys due to his status as a defendant, the procedural code allows the restriction of freedom as an essential measure to guarantee” the process “when there are procedural dangers,” said the judge. In this sense, “the crimes blamed on the defendant should be highlighted, as outlined, as well as that according to the evidence gathered in the records, it can be noted that in the case there is no concurrence of objective guidelines that allow a prognosis to be made to establish the origin” of a possible sentence of conditional execution.

Dalto recalled “the methodology that Moran would have used to deploy the illicit conducts, the temporal extension in which they took place, as well as having used his status as head official of a prosecutor’s office dependent on the Public Ministry, with the consequent impact and harmful entity that this entails in the administration of justice, as a State power that represents a fundamental pillar of society in charge of safeguarding the rule of law.

In addition to considering that the position held by the ex-prosecutor had as an inherent function “the defense of the interests of society and the protection of the balanced validity of the legal values ​​enshrined in the constitutional and legal provisions.”

In relation to the defendant’s state of health, the judge noted that it is not noted how the release “will make possible some improvement in Moran’s health situation, taking into account the medical care provided so far” since the deterioration of his health is due to to the progression of your condition.

Moran was arrested in the framework of a mega-cause in which he was already convicted in the former judge of Guarantees of La Plata Cesar Melazo and the former judge of Cassation from Buenos Aires was arrested Martin Ordoqui investigation that was called “The band of judges” and that gained momentum when former prosecutor Moran was replaced by the prosecutor Lacki’s female who carried out the instruction.