Former Miami legislator confirmed as US Undersecretary of Labor

MIAMI.- Miami attorney and former state legislator José Javier Rodríguez was confirmed by the United States Senate as the new Undersecretary of the Department of the Job, after a long process in which he had to face serious setbacks.

Rodriguez finally received approval from the Senate on Thursday by a close 50-48 vote, exposing a political divide in which Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the only Democrat to vote against it.

The new member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet represented major Miami-Dade County cities such as Coral Gables and Key Biscayne in the Florida Senate from 2016 to 2020, and before that, he served two terms in the Florida House of Representatives.

However, his Florida Senate race came to an abrupt end in 2020, when he was defeated by less than 35 votes by Ileana García, founder of Latinas for Trump.

Confirmation of José Javier Rodríguez

Rodríguez’s confirmation process for the Department of Labor was plagued with obstacles. His nomination was initially blocked in November after a 51-44 vote, with Manchin and Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey joining Republicans.

The impasse was due to concerns from opponents of his appointment about Rodríguez’s “political activism” and his alleged lack of experience. However, Rodríguez is a Harvard graduate, specialized in labor law, and is remembered in Miami-Dade for a series of government programs promoted by him from Tallahassee.

Reflecting on his confirmation, Rodríguez shared a message on X, encouraging people to keep the faith, an echo of his own journey toward confirmation in office amid political adversity.

Despite the controversies and obstacles faced during the nomination process, Rodríguez’s confirmation can be seen as a recognition of his commitment and skills in the field of workers’ rights and labor law.

The position provides the former Florida legislator a national platform to significantly influence and contribute to U.S. labor policy.