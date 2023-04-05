Former Minister of Agriculture and two other people die when a ferry vehicle falls into Lake Coatepeque

Three people died this Wednesday, after the vehicle in which they were traveling detached from the ferry and fell into Lake Coatepeque, reported Cruz Verde de Santa Ana.

“At the time of the rescue of the three occupants, they lacked vital signs,” the relief institution detailed.

Among the deceased is Antonio Cabrales, former president of FUSADES and former Minister of Agriculture, in the five-year period from 1989 to 1994. His motorist Antonio Cerén and an employee identified as Dina Aguilar died with him.

According to people who witnessed the event, Cabrales’ wife, Ana María Meza, was also traveling in the vehicle, but she managed to jump before the car fell into the lake.

The vehicle broke loose in the Teopán Island area.

“The victims were unable to get out of the car that fell into the waters of the lake dying of suffocation, the bodies of the victims have been recovered while a fourth person was taken to an emergency care center,” added Cruz Verde.