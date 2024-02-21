Former Miss Universe president threatens to sue the organization

MIAMI.- A new controversy surrounds the contest miss Universe . Now the former president of the organization , Paula Shugart issued a strong message in which she warns that she will take legal action if the current owner of the Jakapong contest Anne Jakrajutatip continues to accuse her of having misappropriated funds.

Through a publication on Instagram, Shugart stated that she was forced to defend herself after Anne’s accusations, and asserted that they are false and outrageous.

“Since announcing my resignation in November 2023, I have sought to remain out of the spotlight, choosing not to comment on any of the changes within the Miss Universe Organization and seeking only to quietly assist the brand and its stakeholders when requested, with my knowledge and historical orientation,” begins the executive’s statement.

“However, recent false and outrageous comments made by Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip impugning my character have forced me to break my silence.”

The woman assures that in another context she would have chosen to ignore the comments; However, on this occasion she preferred to take a stand because she assures that the allegations about having committed corruption and receiving money to ensure the passage of candidates in the preliminary rounds not only harms her, but also: “discredits the women who won the title of “Miss Universe by implying that her titles were ‘bought’ and not earned by merit.”

“I cannot accept such dangerous and reckless statements that degrade the Miss Universe brand and its holders.”

Legal advice

Likewise, Paula Shugar stated that she is getting advice to evaluate the legal options she can take in Thailand, but warns the members of the organization that they must speak out on the matter to prevent this from tarnishing the importance of the beauty contest.

“Considering that my complaint will be just one of the many legal actions currently facing the owner of JKN, it is imperative for the Miss Universe brand and its legacy that I immediately speak the truth and condemn these words before taking any action before the Thai courts. I reserve all rights to claim damages,” he added.

Finally, she clarified that her intention is not to participate in a controversy on social networks, since it is not something that defines her.

“Anyone who knows me knows the truth and what I stand for. I’m going to let my years of working with some truly incredible women speak for themselves.”

In 2022, JKN Global Group, led by businesswoman and trans activist Jakapong Anne Jakrajutatip, acquired Miss Universe for $20 million. However, in November it emerged that the Thai company is facing liquidity problems.

The company asked the Central Bankruptcy Court of Thailand to restructure its operations and debt, but a statement was issued in which they assured that this would not affect the development of the beauty pageant.