Former NBA star arrested for gun and drug possession

LOUISVILLE-. Indiana State Police arrested two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo Sunday in southern Indiana on misdemeanor charges of weapons and drugs.

The 37-year-old former player was initially stopped for a traffic violation in Jackson County, police said in a news release. An investigation began Sunday afternoon after a caller said a black 2022 Tesla was being driven recklessly on Interstate 65 South between Indianapolis and Louisville.

A state trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car. A subsequent search found a firearm, drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana, according to the release.

Rondo, a four-time All-Star, was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he immediately posted bond and was released. A minor who was traveling in Rondo’s vehicle at the time was released to a family member.

Rondo’s initial hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 27 in Jackson County Superior Court.

The Celtics traded Rajon Rondo Rondo was one of the icons of the Boston team (AP)

The Associated Press was unable to reach Rondo’s attorney.

Rondo was prohibited from carrying firearms due to a court order issued last August, the second issued against him.

The first came in 2022 when a Louisville woman said Rondo had become enraged and threatened her life. On that date, a protection order was also issued in favor of the affected person.

The woman asked that Rondo undergo anger management therapy, counseling and a mental health evaluation.

That protective order was dismissed in June 2022 after both parties “reached an agreement,” according to court records. In March 2023, the same woman issued a second petition for protection against Rondo. That case ended with a settlement in August.

Rondo began his high school career in Louisville and returned to the state as a star guard with the Kentucky Wildcats. He was drafted in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in 2006 and played 16 seasons in the NBA, winning championships in 2008 with the Boston Celtics and 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Source: AP