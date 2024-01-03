Former Paralympic champion Pistorius is scheduled to be released from prison on Friday

JOHANNESBURG.- The former South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius who was released on parole, will be released from prison this Friday after serving part of his sentence for the murder of his girlfriend in 2013, the prison administration confirmed on Wednesday.

“Like the other people on parole, Pistorius cannot give interviews to the media “the administration stressed in a statement.

Likewise, it was also clarified that his status as a former athlete has nothing to do with his distancing from the media.

Oscar Pistorius (1).jpg Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius leaves the Supreme Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016, after a sentencing hearing. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

“The fact that Pistorius is known to the public does not make him different from the other detainees and does not justify particular treatment.“he added.

Pistorius, 37 years old, He was released on parole on November 24.

In South Africathose convicted can request parole after having served half of their sentence.

The former athlete will be released from a prison in a suburb of the capital on Friday, Pretoria.

Pistorius, a runner who lost his legs as a child and was known as “Blade Runner” for his carbon prosthetics, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2017 for the murder of his girlfriend. Reeva Steenkamp in February 2013.

The early morning of February 14, 2013, He murdered Steenkamp by shooting four times at the door of his home in Pretoria.

Pistorius position:

The athlete pleaded not guilty and denied that he had killed Steenkamp. He stated that he shot at the bathroom door of his residence in the city because he believed there was a thief.

The crime caused a stirsince Pistorius was considered an example of overcoming adversity.

As part of his sentence, until the end of 2029, Pistorius must undergo therapy on anger management and violence against women.

Source: With information from AFP