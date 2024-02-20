Former President Alberto Fujimori confirms support for Dina Boluarte until 2026

LIMA.- The former president of Peru, Alberto Fujimori stated that Fuerza Popular, the party founded and led by his daughter Keiko Fujimori, will support the current president of the country, In Boluarte until 2026, the date on which the next presidential elections will be held.

“The government of President Dina Boluarte will continue until 2026. At least Fuerza Popular and Fujimori have agreed to this,” said Fujimori.

This statement comes in a political context in which Boluarte, who assumed the presidency after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo in December 2021, faces challenges within his own party, Perú Libre.

In relation to a possible presidential candidacy of his daughter Keiko, Fujimori mentioned that it is too early to make decisions in this regard, but confirmed that Fujimori will participate in the next elections. It is worth remembering that Keiko Fujimori has been a presidential candidate on several occasions, including the last election in which she competed against Castillo.

Boluarte’s ascendancy to the presidency occurred at a time of political and social upheaval in Peru, marked by violent protests and the loss of human life. In addition, he faced expulsion from his party, Peru Libre, after statements that generated controversy over his ideological identification.

On the other hand, Fujimori defended the humanitarian pardon he received in 2017, which was revoked by the justice system shortly after. After a series of legal actions, he was finally released in early December 2023. The former president maintains that the Constitutional Court adequately supported the aspects related to his case and considers that the pardon was justified based on health and age reasons. advanced.

The Boluarte government did not object to Fujimori’s release and announced that it will defend the former president’s release before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Source: With information from Europa Press and AP