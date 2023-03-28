Former president reads speech made with ChatGPT

Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri used a text generated by artificial intelligence to start his speech at a foundation dinner.

Although the use of AI in the generation of texts has advantages such as speed and adaptation to different audiences, it also presents defects and errors that can be harmful in the political sphere.

In the last US presidential election, both candidates used AI tools to create social media posts.

Mauricio Macri, former president of Argentina between 2015 and 2019, opened his speech at a foundation dinner with a text generated by artificial intelligence.

When he arrived at the podium, Macri said, reading on the screen of his mobile phone: “Good evening to all of you, it is an honor for me to be at the closing of the Fundación Libertad’s annual lunch. This is an organization that for years has worked for the defense of Freedom and the democratic values ​​of our country, today I want to refer to the importance of these values ​​in the world”.

And then he clarified: “I asked ChatGPT for this five minutes ago at my table, I’m not going to read the whole speech, but it really is very good.”

🎙️ “I asked this speech to ‘GPT chat’ five minutes ago at my table. It’s very good” Mauricio Macri asked an artificial intelligence chat system to write part of his speech at the Fundación Libertad dinner. pic.twitter.com/aIZtFIQ0Ci – IP news (@_IPNoticias) March 28, 2023

Limits on the use of ChatGPT in political discourse

Like Macri in Argentina, the use of artificial intelligence has grown almost uncontrollably in recent months. Needless to say, it’s an area where significant progress is being made, especially in generating human-like texts.

These AI-generated texts are used in a variety of applications, from customer service chatbots to news articles and even political discourse.

It has advantages: texts can be created quickly. But also defect (and many): contains errors, sometimes very serious, something that for a journalistic news or a political speech can be lethal.

Among the benefits it can be mentioned that the text generated by AI it can be tailored to specific audiences and communication styles.

For example, chatbots can be programmed to use language and terminology familiar to particular demographics, which could make them effective in communicating, always under human supervision.

An example of the use of AI in politics was the last US presidential election, where both candidates used AI-generated text to create social media posts and other forms of content.

Trump used an artificial intelligence tool called “Groundbreaker” to create thousands of social media posts. Biden, for his part, used “Firedoor” to generate posts on Facebook.

Reactions on social networks

The occurrence of the former head of the Argentine Executive Power, as expected, generated controversy on social networks.

ChatGPT wrote a resignation as if it were Macri much more truthful. pic.twitter.com/EOhY4qiKaH — Ernesto Resnik (@ernestorr) March 27, 2023

