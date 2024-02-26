Former President Uribe believes that freedom of the press should not violate the right to reputation

BOGOTA: The former president of Colombia, Álvaro Uribe Vélez, considers that the right to a citizen’s reputation cannot be protected if it is considered that it is violated by the abusive exercise of press freedom.

In a message on his account on the social network X, formerly Twitter, Uribe recognized the right of journalists to freedom of the press, which he does not question. On the other hand, he mentioned the right of citizens to go to court to protect their reputation.

The former president cited the Foundation for Freedom of the Press (FLIP), an organization that was very critical during his government, to argue that the right to reputation cannot be protected against the “abuse” of press freedom.

“So the journalistic exercise has the right to freedom of the press, which I have never discussed, the journalist also has the right to go to court to protect his reputation, however, the Foundation for Freedom of the Press considers that the right to reputation “The citizen cannot be protected against the abuse of press freedom,” Uribe Vélez wrote in X.

It is important to note that freedom of the press is essential for a democratic society, as it allows citizens to access information and express their opinions freely. The right to reputation, on the other hand, protects people’s image and honor.

Prosecutor’s Office will present charges

On February 26, the Attorney General’s Office of Colombia will present charges against the cartoonist Jaime Poveda, known as “Bacteria”, for a message published on the social network X, formerly Twitter, in 2019. The complaint was filed by former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez, who, through his lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella, accuses Poveda of the crime of aggravated slander.

It must be remembered that, in May 2019, “Bacteria” cited in its X account a message from former attorney Alejandro Ordóñez about the participation of people with ties to drug trafficking in Congress, and added: “I never believed that Ordóñez was going to so hard on Uribe.” A month later, Uribe and his lawyers filed a complaint for aggravated slander, arguing that a post on his X directly identified him as the author of the crime of drug trafficking.

Although “Bacteria” did not mention Uribe directly, the former president’s defense argues that the allusion was clear and that the message affected his moral integrity. According to the complaint, the cartoonist’s opinion generated an “erroneous characterization in the collective conscience” that impacted Uribe’s personal and family spheres. However, no evidence has been presented to show that this impact was real.

FLIP responde

In response to the writing on Uribe Vélez’s social network, FLIP issued a statement in which it noted that press freedom is not an “abuse” and that it is fundamental for a democratic society.

The organization also recalled that the right to reputation is not an absolute right and that it must be balanced with other rights, such as freedom of expression and the right to information.

FLIP submitted a file request to the prosecutor’s office stating that the measure ignores the difference between opinion and information, since it considers that a comment on social networks is clear and precise information.

“For this reason, we ask the Prosecutor’s Office to analyze this request, avoid wearing down justice by addressing this issue in the judicial courts and comply with international standards. Likewise, we reiterate to former President Uribe Vélez that he must refrain from using legal tools against the press and that, as a political figure and in the exercise of his functions, he must support journalistic work and be more tolerant of criticism.” .

The Foundation for Freedom of the Press is a non-governmental organization that defends freedom of expression and promotes an optimal climate so that those who practice journalism can satisfy the right of those who live in Colombia to be informed. Under this mandate, FLIP monitors cases of journalists who are at risk due to the development of their profession, who are victims of judicial harassment or who have unjustified obstacles to accessing public information.

