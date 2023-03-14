Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, women’s rights pioneer, dies – Reuters

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email

Former U.S. Representative Pat Schroeder, a trailblazer for women’s and family rights in Congress, died Monday evening. She was 82 years old.

Schroeder’s former publicist, Andrea Camp, said Schroeder recently suffered a stroke and died in a hospital in Florida, the state where she resided.

Schroeder confronted the powerful elite with her rapier wit and antics for 24 years, shaking up heavy-handed government institutions by forcing them to recognize that women had a role in government.

Her unorthodox methods cost her important committee positions, but Schroeder said she was unwilling to join what she called “the good old boys’ club” just to score political points. Unafraid of embarrassing her congressional colleagues in public, she has become an icon of the feminist movement.

Schroeder was elected to Congress from Colorado in 1972 and became one of its most influential Democrats by easily winning re-election 11 times in her safe Denver neighborhood. Despite her seniority, she has never been appointed to head a committee.

Schroeder helped forge several Democratic majorities before deciding in 1997 that it was time to go. Her farewell picture in 1998 was a book titled “24 Years of Housework…and the Place is Still a Mess.” My Life in Politics,” which recounts her frustration with male domination and the slow pace of change in federal institutions.

In 1987, Schroeder tested the waters for the presidency, organizing a fundraising campaign after fellow Coloradan Gary Hart withdrew from the race. She announced three months later that she would not be running and said “her tears mean compassion, not weakness.” Her heart wasn’t in it, she said, and she thought fundraising was humiliating.

She was the first woman on the House Armed Services Committee, but was forced to share a chair with U.S. Representative Ron Dellums, D-California, the first African American, when committee chairman F. Edward Hebert, D- La., organized the panel. Schroeder said Hebert thought the committee was no place for a woman or an African American and that they were only worth half a seat each.

Republicans were livid after Schroeder and others filed an ethics complaint against House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s televised lecture series, accusing the free cable time he received of being an illegal gift under the rules. from the room. Gingrich became the first speaker reprimanded by Congress. Gingrich later said he regretted not taking Schroeder and his colleagues more seriously.

Earlier, she lambasted Gingrich for suggesting that women should not serve in combat because they could pick up infections from being in a ditch for 30 days. According to her official biography of House, she once told Pentagon officials that if they were women they would still be pregnant because they never said “no.”

Asked by a member of Congress how she could be a mother of two young children and a member of Congress at the same time, she replied: “I have a brain and a womb, and I use both. »

It was Schroeder who called President Ronald Reagan a “Teflon” president for his ability to avoid blame for major policy decisions, and the name stuck.

One of Schroeder’s biggest victories was signing a family leave bill in 1993, providing job protection for caring for a newborn, sick child or child. ‘a parent.

“Pat Schroeder led the way. Every woman in this house is following in her footsteps,” said Rep. Nita Lowey, DN.Y., who succeeded Schroeder as Democratic chair of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on Women’s Issues.

Schroeder said lawmakers pay too much attention to contributors and special interests. When House Republicans gathered on the steps of the United States Capitol to celebrate their first 100 days in office in 1994, she and several aides climbed to the building’s dome and hung a 15ft red banner indicating “Sold”.

A pilot, Schroeder was educated at Harvard Law School with his own flight service. Schroeder became a professor at Princeton University after leaving Congress, but said politics was in her blood and she would continue to work for the candidates she supported.

For a time, she taught a college-level course called “The Politics of Poverty.” She also headed the Association of American Publishers.

She then moved to Florida, where she continued to dabble in politics.

Schroeder was born in Portland, Oregon on July 30, 1940. She was a pilot and paid for her tuition with her own flight service. She graduated from the University of Minnesota before earning her law degree in 1964. From 1964 to 1966, she was a field attorney for the National Labor Relations Board.

She married James W. Schroeder in 1962. The couple had two children, Scott and Jamie.

___

Former Associated Press writer Steven K. Paulson contributed to this report.