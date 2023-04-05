Former sponsor sues Williams for nearly $150 million

One of the historical traditions of the Williams team is to paint their cars blue and white, but for the 2020 season he agreed to include red due to a contract with a sponsor, And it is that at that time, the British team was going through really bad times economically. A couple of years later, The sponsor who put the red color on the car has filed a million-dollar lawsuit.

Neither signed Rokit demands a payment of 149.5 million dollars from the Williams team as compensationclaiming that data was withheld from him, which shows that the 2020 car would not be “competitive” or as competitive as promised before the contract was signed.

Williams won the first breach of contract lawsuit

It turns out that this sponsor entered Formula 1 with Williams in 2019, taking a small space and for 2020 not only renewed, but became the main sponsor, so the signature appreciates big on the sidepods and on the rear wing, as well as on the cases of the pilots, who at the time were Nicholas Latifi and George Russell.

This is what the 2020 Williams looked like / Getty Images

One of the demands of this firm was that its sponsorship had to go in red, for which the team wore this color between its combination of blue and white, and This is how the single-seater was presented in the Montmeló tests and in the Australian Grand Prix.

However, this Grand Prix was canceled within minutes of the first free practice due to COVID, and all plans fell apart. The company had signed a sponsorship to appear in the car during the 22 agreed races. In the end 17 were run, but in moments of uncertainty there was talk of a calendar of between 10 and 11 races.

The sponsor then proposed to reduce the agreed time to 50%, but Williams did not accept, withdrew the sponsorship and sued for breach of contract and won in the courts of the United States and the United Kingdom, for which the sponsor had to pay 35.7 million dollars, OK with caranddriver.

Williams competed in 2020 without the sponsor / Getty Images

Now they sue Williams for not being competitive

After the economic effects of the pandemic, the Williams family sold the team in 2021 to an American consortium, and with the new owners the sponsor has returned to the fray, considering that at the time of signing the contract to be the main sponsor, data was fraudulently withheld from him until the end of the trial.

These data revealed that at Williams they were aware that their car would not be as competitive as they had promised, for which reason demands a compensation payment of nearly $150 million.

What will happen to Williams?

Here we enter a zone of interpretation of meanings, because in Williams they promised to be competitive, but What is it like to compete in Formula 1? Although the team did not score points in the constructors’ championship, the team participated in all the races.

Faced with this situation, there is no great concern in the team, and it is that in addition The lawsuit is directed at three executives who were part of the past administration and do not currently hold positions.

Williams changed owners in 2021 / Getty Images

The team has even changed its director, after the departure of Jost Capito, who held that position after the arrival of the US administration, and the team has returned to the traditional blue color. Since those changes, Williams has collected 32 points, of which 23 came in 2021.

