Former US ambassador will plead guilty to spying for the Cuban government

Former US ambassador Víctor Manuel Rocha, 73, will plead “guilty” to serving as a secret agent for the Cuban government for four decades.

Rocha, who served as U.S. ambassador to several Latin American countries, told a federal judge that he would admit to two federal charges of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government, charges that carry a maximum sentence of between 5 and 10 years in prison. prison each, as disclosed Associated Press.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop 13 additional charges for crimes including wire fraud and making false statements out of a total of 15 criminal counts, which could result in a maximum prison sentence of 60 years if convicted.

On February 15, Rocha had pleaded “not guilty” in a document filed where he added: “I fully understand the nature of the crime with which I am charged and the right to appear at the arraignment. As demonstrated by my signature below “I hereby waive formal prosecution and plead NOT GUILTY to the charge.”

Rocha was arrested in Miami on December 1, 2023, after confessing his activities to an FBI agent who posed as a Cuban spy.

According to the indictment, between 2022 and 2023, the former diplomat had three recorded meetings with an FBI special agent who posed as a representative of Cuba’s General Directorate of Intelligence, during which he constantly referred to the United States as “the enemy.” ” and admitted that his goal during his time in the State Department was to “strengthen the Cuban Revolution.”