Former Vice Minister of Health denied that he had drunk liquor during a visit to Ayacucho: “I only made a toast as a courtesy gesture”

Henry Rebaza: Minsa concludes appointment of Vice Minister of Health

henry rebazaformer vice minister of Benefits and Insurancewas pronounced after his sudden departure from the portfolio of Health. As is public, the official ended up dismissed after a video went viral on social networks where it is observed that a group of people throw him out of a restaurant in the region of ayacucho because apparently he drank liquor during work hours.

in dialogue with RPP News, Rebaza explained that this situation did not occur like this. “I did not drink alcohol, the bottle was served by the officials of the Regional Government (of Ayacucho)it was officials of the Regional Government who on the way to the airport and with security diverted to have lunch, it was lunch time, there it is in the document what time it was ”, he noted.

Then, the ousted former vice minister maintained that “it was not during working hours, it was at a time when everyone in the country has lunch.” In addition, he noted that the Ayacucho officials with whom he shared asked to make a toast in the middle of lunch when he was questioned about the bottle of wine that appeared there.

“I just made a toast as a courtesy to them because after all, what’s life like, right? They asked me to make a toast to the minister who is from Ayacuchana (…) because finally they said ‘we are going to toast our minister who is from Ayacuchana and because they are doing a good job and I was not going to say no to them,’ she added.

Rebaza questioned whether the video had decided his separation from Minsa. In addition, he maintained that he filed a complaint against him at the Alfonso Ugarte police station in Cercado de Lima and underwent a forensic medical examination to ascertain whether he had ingested liquor or not.

“I have only worked, I have only fulfilled tasks, and that is unfortunate that in our country they are only paying attention to these facts that are cordial in an hour when everyone has lunch and does not see the other side, the other side of violence, where they have attacked me (…) they have censored me, I have presented all my evidence, I consider that this is unfair to my career and my commitment ”, he emphasized.

Finally, the former official maintained that during his instance in ayacucho he was constantly persecuted by a group of people who finally took an opportunity to confront him, attack him and yell “murderer” at him.

“This violent mob arrives and has followed me since Sunday at 4 in the afternoon when I arrived at the Ayacucho airport. That day I arrived and stayed at the hotel in Ayacucho, I did work at the Regional Hospital until 10 at night. At dawn, 4 in the morning, State security called me and alerted me and they changed my hotel because they knew that a mob was arriving at the hotel, ”he recalled.

Vice Minister of Health was having lunch when he was rebuked by protesters in Abancay. Twitter



“I have been sheltered until 8 in the morning where they tell me that I could go to fulfill this task of making the official launch of the School Year in Ayacucho, at the Mariano Cáceres educational institution (…) I have been there until 9:30 in the morning and when we were going through the stands they rushed me out of the school telling me that the protesters were coming to the school,” he said.

Despite his explanations, Rebaza is already out of the Minsa. Yesterday an extraordinary resolution was published in the official newspaper El Peruano, where he noted his departure as Vice Minister of Benefits and Insurance. They bear the signatures of the president Dina Boluarte and the Minister of Economy, Alex Contreras, who is in charge of the portfolio, because the owner was not in national territory.

In addition, the Minsa announced that it had begun an investigation against the former vice minister to determine “if there is responsibility.”