Formula 1: Schumacher teases nasty against Haas team boss Steiner

Formula 1

Mick Schumacher and team boss Günther Steiner worked together for two years in the Haas team in Formula 1, pulled together and both wanted to score as many points as possible. However, the 23-year-old only managed to do that twice in two seasons.

In his last season with the US team, he achieved good results at Silverstone (8th place) and Spielberg (6th place), collecting twelve points. Not enough for Steiner, who last year did not extend the contract with the son of record world champion Michael Schumacher.

Steiner keeps answering questions about Mick

Schumacher is therefore a reserve and test driver at Mercedes, and would also step in at McLaren if a regular driver missed a race. Nevertheless, things are not quiet around Schumacher and Steiner. Since Mick left Haas, there have always been verbal exchanges.

In almost every interview, Steiner is asked about working with Schumacher. As a result, new details keep coming to light that cause a sensation in public.

Now, however, Ralf Schumacher, Mick’s uncle, allows himself a joke and teases hate boss Steiner. On Instagram he published a picture of a cream that is apparently supposed to counteract wrinkles. Next to it he placed a photo of Steiner, who is frowning and as a result some wrinkles can be seen on his face.

With laughing smileys, the six-time Grand Prix winner wrote: “With wrinkles and dry skin, I can only recommend Günther my new cosmetics. At least there’s still something you can do.”

It is not clear whether the cream can really be bought or whether Schumacher is just having fun. However, the last words of the post suggest that the cream will really go on sale. “Soon on the market, Günther,” says Schumacher. Accordingly, the post could have been a marketing campaign by Ralf Schumacher in addition to a small dig at Mick’s former team boss. However, the cream is not yet available in Ralf Schumacher’s shop.

Ralf Schumacher keeps commenting on Günther Steiner

The action on Instagram is not the first time that Schumacher has commented on Steiner. Last November, when nephew Mick’s end slowly became clear, Ralf criticized the Haas boss. The clear accusation: Steiner is a “self-promoter” and not capable of self-criticism.

At the same time, Steiner repeatedly criticized Mick Schumacher after his contract with Haas ended. This in turn could motivate Ralf to help his nephew.

Most recently, Steiner told Inews about Mick Schumacher: “You can’t beat a dead horse”. Steiner thus made it clear that Schumacher did not meet his expectations in the two Haas years and that he did not trust Mick to improve.