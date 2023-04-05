Formula 1 will take a vacation

In 2022, Formula 1 recorded a world attendance record.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is ​​the most anticipated race of 2023 and will take place in November.

Formula 1 increased its revenue by 20 percent, reaching a figure of 2.5 billion dollars, according to Forbes data.

Formula 1 will take a few weeks off between the Australian Grand Prix and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The reason for the recess is derived from the fact that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place. Initially, Formula 1 had 24 races on the agenda for this 2023, however, at the end of 2022 it once again canceled the Chinese GP due to the coronavirus, and although in some parts of the world they have already learned to live with this illness, Liberty Media decided not to risk it. This award has been canceled for the fourth consecutive year, especially since in China the restrictions continue. The Chinese Grand Prix was planned for Sunday, April 16, but since 2019 this race has not been held.

After the confirmation of the cancellation, Formula 1 evaluated some alternatives, in fact Portugal and Turkey were the main countries that showed interest, however, in early 2023 it was confirmed that no country would replace the date.

Formula 1 will resume activities from April 28 with the Azerbaijan Grand Prixbehind the chaos during the Australian Grand Prix with the invasion of the Albert Park Circuit and the removal of Nyck Vries’ car. In addition to Andrew Westacott, General Director of the Australian GP, ​​acknowledged that a man was injured with remains of the Kevin Magnussen crash.

On the other hand, Formula 1 revenues are divided into three main categories: race promotion, broadcast rights and sponsorships. In addition to the fact that it is no secret that the salaries in F1 are quite high. The pilot who receives the least money is the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda in command of AlphaTauri with 930 thousand euros, while Carlos Sainz is number one on the list of the highest paid pilots, the Spanish pilot earns 11.17 million euros. Regarding Sergio “Checo” Pérez, the Mexican pilot has a salary of 9.3 million euros, the same as the pilot Valtteri Bottas.

One of the most anticipated events of this 2023 is the Mexican Grand PrixThousands of Mexicans await this day with great emotion, wishing that Sergio “Checo” Pérez achieve victory. This year the attendance is expected to surpass the record attendance of the 2022 Mexican GP.

The Mexican Grand Prix will take place on the weekend of October 27-29 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, while The prices for this race range between 3,500 pesos and 29,000.

Formula 1 has become the event with the greatest economic benefit in our country. In 2021, it left a spill of 15,881 million pesos, according to data from the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE). The Mexican Grand Prix has promoted Mexico City as a tourist destination, having a brand presence in more than 200 countries. The most benefited turns are travel agencies, shopping centers, lodgings, restaurants, and an endless number of tourist attractions such as museums.

