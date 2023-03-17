Fortuneo: online banking draws a bonus that hurts, here’s why

Fortuneo is a leading online bank in the French landscape. With almost a million customers and unbridled growth, it is an excellent alternative to all traditional banks. Its range of banking products is equivalent to that of the latter and its cost is unbeatable. Often, it is even recognized as being the cheapest bank in France.

At the moment, it is accelerating by offering an exceptional bonus to its new customers. It will be necessary use the code FTNMARS23 to activate a cash bonus of 150 euros with the Gold account (free) and 70 euros for the limited and free Fosfo account.

Please note that this special offer is only valid for Presse-citron readers. If you go directly to the Fortuneo site, you will not see the same premium (80 euros for Gold and 0 euros for Fosfo). This special bonus is only accessible if you click on the buttons on this page. This takes you to a hidden page on the Fortuneo site where the inflated bonus for the occasion is displayed.

Unlike other online banks that offer a premium, Fortuneo is not very restrictive on the associated conditions. The only obligation to win the 150 or 70 euros bonus is to make 5 card payments within 90 days of registration. The bank does not have a minimum amount, so this step will be a simple formality.

Which card to choose: Gold or Fosfo?

To maintain an easy-to-understand range and respond to all audiences, Fortuneo has implemented two main bank cards: Fosfo and Mastercard Gold. The second is however more demanding than the first: it is necessary to justify 1,800 euros of net income per month. This is not the case with the Fosfo card, which does not require any income condition: anyone can subscribe to it.

There are a few advantages to the Gold Mastercard card that justify the income requirement: it offers immediate and deferred debit (immediate only for Fosfo), it offers higher limits (on payments and withdrawals) and it ensures more effective coverage in terms of insurance and guarantees. It should also be noted that both cards can accept authorized overdraft. Likewise, they include free and unlimited withdrawals and payments anywhere in the world.

If you have the ability to justify the level of income, it is in your best interest to start on the Gold Mastercard card. Fortuneo offers a premium service for the latter for zero price. In France, you have to pay an average of 219 euros in bank charges per year for a basic service. You have here, with this online bank, a premium service at zero cost and even a welcome bonus: you win on all counts.

Technically, Fortuneo would have no need to offer welcome bonuses to encourage French people to open an account there. However, the online bank wants to accelerate its growth and it thus allows itself to offer such an easy-to-grasp bonus. In a few minutes, you will be able to open your account and unlock the amount between 70 and 150 euros. Note that it is non-binding: you can close it afterwards.

How to use your Fortuneo account?

Fortuneo is not binding: you choose how you will use its account. You can very well go there with a view to making it your main bank account: the bank can even accompany you in the transfer of your accounts and products from your current bank to their home. Administrative support is free. It won’t cost you anything.

You can also very well use online banking as a secondary account. If you want to take advantage of bank cards for their advantages (no fees abroad, insurance and guarantees, etc.) without going any further, that’s also possible. Even the Fosfo card, which still comes with a bonus, is more interesting than Revolut or N26 if you go abroad this summer.

Whatever your motivations, Fortuneo will let you decide. You have all the autonomy you need since you manage your accounts yourself from a web interface or a mobile application. All essential savings products (passbooks, life insurance, loans, stock market, etc.) are available in online banking. It should be noted that it is one of the most competitive players in all these segments. If necessary, customer support can accompany you on the products.

If you want to test a quality online banking service, this special offer is very attractive. THE bonus inflated to 150 euros is valid from March 17 to April 3, 2023. Rather than falling at a time when the Fortuneo bank is limited to classic bonuses, you might as well seize this opportunity. Beyond the 219 euros in savings you can make each year on your bank charges, this welcome bonus gives you an additional reason to test Fortuneo. Then, you are free to make your choice as to its use.

To discover the current offer, it’s here:

