ForwardX AMRs help Li & Fung increase efficiency by 81%

ForwardX Robotics

Beijing, March 17, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

In recent years, the development of the global e-commerce industry has brought enormous opportunities and challenges for third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing. Key challenges include brands’ changing business development needs, improving warehouse management and improving efficiency while reducing operational costs. Some 3PL companies are upgrading their facilities with smart logistics solutions through digital transformation.

Li & Fung is a leading operator of inbound logistics services and global freight management services in Asia. A final customer is the world’s largest home furnishings retail platform, whose warehouse is mainly responsible for shipping e-commerce B2C orders within China. One of the main problems is the large total order volume and the high picking intensity for the warehouse workers.

Li & Fung chose to use ForwardX’s autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and its f(x) cluster planning system. The AMRs have significantly improved operational efficiencies by handling multiple workflows such as rack loading, goods retrieval, rack unloading, and order verification.

The AMRs have helped Li & Fung improve their picking efficiency by more than 81%. After orders are imported into the system from the website, the f(x) cluster planning system groups orders according to a complex algorithm, making the picking process more efficient. At the same time, TIME enables warehouse workers to say goodbye to manual carts, making goods picking easier, smarter and less labor-intensive. Warehouse workers can monitor the actions, dates and location of each AMR in real-time, giving them practical and actionable insight into their decision-making process.

As a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR), ForwardX has pioneered the industry’s first flexible person-to-goods picking solution, which has been successfully deployed in more than 200 commercial projects in more than 15 countries and regions .

ForwardX Robotics has provided services to many Fortune 500 companies, including Jingdong Logistics, SF Supply Chain China, Li & Fung, TCL, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, etc. ForwardX will continue to increase its investment in 3PL industry to move the industry towards To further improve and accelerate automation and digitization.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amrs-von-forwardx-helfen-li–fung-effizienz-um-81–zu-erhohen-301774748.html

Original content by: ForwardX Robotics, transmitted by news aktuell