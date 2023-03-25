Four binmen beaten in horror pole and ax attacks as they made their rounds, leaving two in hospital – Reuters

FOUR binmans were beaten in two coordinated pole and ax attacks while on tour, leaving two hospitalized.

Staffordshire Police said the two shocking assaults happened around half an hour apart on Tuesday morning in Stoke-on-Trent.

Four binmen were injured in two attacks which police say are linked Credit: BPM

The force was first called to Fairhaven Grove just after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday when a garbage truck was damaged and a garbage worker in his 50s was taken to hospital with injuries to his head and chest. face when he was kicked and hit with a metal pole.

Then, at 11.50 a.m., at nearby Birches Head Road, three men armed with axes attacked three garbage collectors and smashed their cart.

This second attack left one binman taken to hospital with head, face and chest injuries and two others were treated at the scene.

The two refuse workers taken to hospital were both later released and the attacks saw Stoke-on-Trent City Council halt refuse collections for that day.

Today a 27-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested 180 miles away in Suffolk on Friday on suspicion of violent disorder and possessing a bladed item in public.

Investigations to find three people suspected of being involved in the second attack are continuing, officers said, and the attacks are being treated as related.

Meanwhile safety concerns have been raised with the City Council over the attacks, said the GMB union which represents waste workers in Stoke-on-Trent.

“SHAMELESS ATTACK”

The union’s lead organizer Colin Griffiths said: “This is a shameful attack on key workers serving their community. »

Earlier this week, Stoke-on-Trent City Council called the attacks “completely unacceptable” and a spokesman said its thoughts were with those injured.

A council spokesperson said: “This is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured and their loved ones, and we want to congratulate and thank our crews for doing their job and supporting our city.

“We support the ongoing police investigation. Our teams work tirelessly to provide a public service and must not see their safety endangered. »

MAN ARRESTED

On Friday evening, Staffordshire Police said: “A man has been arrested after a number of garbage collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent.

“We were first called at 11.18am on Tuesday March 21 at Fairhaven Grove in Birches Head following reports of violence.

“A man assaulted a garbage collector and damaged a garbage truck. The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital by ambulance with head and facial injuries.

“He has since been fired.

“We were then called to Birches Head Road at 11.47am. It was reported that three men assaulted three men who worked as garbage collectors at the time.

“A man was taken to hospital with injuries to his face, head and chest. He has since been discharged.

“Two others received medical treatment at the scene. We are treating the two incidents as related.

“A 27-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested in Suffolk this afternoon (March 24) on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a bladed item in a public place.

“Investigations are underway to locate the three other suspects involved in the second incident. »