Four bodies found in the center of Toledo

Four people, specifically three men and a woman, were found dead this Tuesday in a home in Toledo, after one of the relatives notified the authorities not receiving any response from someone close to him since last Friday.

The lifeless bodies were found this afternoon in a house on Santa Leocadia streetin the Historic Center of the Castilian-La Mancha capital, according to EFE Sources from the Government Delegation in Castilla-La Mancha.

As reported by the Cadena SER on its websiteof the deceased, the oldest would be about 60 years old. In turn, the aforementioned station highlighted in its information that one of them had been dead for several days, while the other had died just a few hours before the discovery.

The main hypothesis that drives the investigation is a carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death of the four people, as no signs of violence were found in the bodies. Sources from the Government Delegation have informed EFE that they are working on poisoning, although not food poisoning.

The bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

At the scene of the events, agents from the Judicial Police, the Scientific Police and the Judge have appeared to carry out an investigation. inspection of the house where the bodies were foundaccording to Toledo Diario. The municipal firefighters, agents of the Local Police and the National Police, as well as the Sescam health personnel and the mayor of the city, Carlos Velázquez, also attended.

For its part, the medium The Toledo Tribune informed that the The woman’s lifeless body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. This medium highlighted that the scene of the events remains sealed and, with this, citizen access to the area where the bodies were discovered is restricted.