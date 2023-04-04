Four dead in Cancun beach shooting

Four people have been killed in a shooting on a Mexican beach in the popular holiday resort of Cancun. Authorities arrested two suspects who “appeared to be involved in drug trafficking,” a Quintana Roo state official said yesterday (local time).

Mexico has been experiencing a wave of violence for years. More than 300,000 murders have been recorded in the country since the government launched a controversial military anti-drug operation in December 2006.

Quintana Roo is considered safer than many other parts of Mexico. But even there, the security situation has worsened after murders in the popular holiday resorts of Cancun and Tulum in recent years.