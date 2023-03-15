Four exhibitions celebrate Portuguese comics at the Bordalo Pinheiro Museum

Une of the exhibitions relates the work of Bordalo Pinheiro (1846-1905) with the origins of comics in Portugal and is entitled “Fora do Quadrado”.

“Through a journey that spans his entire artistic career, in this exhibition we present a variety of games and graphic solutions, and multiple relationships between text and image, which are still surprising today due to their degree of experimentation and creative freedom”, reads the exhibition synopsis.

Another of the exhibitions focuses on the collection that is being constituted for the future Museu da Banda Desenhada de Beja, curated by the author and programmer Paulo Monteiro.

In Lisbon there will be works by 14 Portuguese authors, “representative of the richness and diversity” of Portuguese comics, from the beginning of the 20th century to the first decade of the 21st century, says the Bordalo Pinheiro Museum.

The Beja museum, which intends to tell the story of the ninth Portuguese art, still does not have an official opening date and currently has more than 2,500 plates, sketches, studies and other materials, by more than a hundred artists.

The small sample that will be in Lisbon features works by Artur Correia, Eduardo Teixeira Coelho, Fernando Bento, Fernando Relvas, Filipe Abranches, Miguel Rocha, among others.

These two exhibitions will be open until June 18th.

Of shorter duration, the Bordalo Pinheiro Museum also hosts two other “lightning exhibitions” during a week: “Virus”, by André Ruivo, and the collective “Vivo Fanzine!”.

“Virus” recovers the drawings that André Ruivo made about the covid-19 pandemic in Portugal and that were published in a book in 2021 by Edições Xerefé.

Regarding the theme of the work, on Sunday there will be a conversation between André Ruivo, at the museum, with the former general director of Health, Graça Freitas, and the designer Jorge Silva.

“Live Fanzine!” presents itself as a collective exhibition of eight short stories, by authors of the comic book course at Museu Bordalo Pinheiro. They are Celina Adriano, Francisco Tecla, José Bandeira, Luís Gama, Marcius Assis, Patrícia Furtado, Pedro Rodrigues and Yury Borgen.

On the opening weekend, in addition, a comic book fair, workshops, caricature sessions and book presentations are planned.

All of this takes place on the eve of the celebration of the 177th birthday of Rafael Bordalo Pinheiro, the multifaceted Portuguese artist, born on March 21, 1846.

Also Read: Bordalo II installs two murals dedicated to Miranda’s donkey in Vimioso