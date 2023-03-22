Four hot tracks at Kolo Muani

Eintracht Frankfurt signed Randal Kolo Muani from FC Nantes on a free transfer in the summer. A year later, the center forward could go again for a three-digit million amount. According to ‘Bild’, Manchester United is preparing an offer of 120 million euros.

In its latest issue, Sport Bild names three other top clubs, including the 24-year-old’s camp “close contact” care: Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Paris St. Germain. All three are looking for new options for the center of attack – and in doing so they have Kolo Muani in their sights. Since his contract in Frankfurt runs until 2027, Eintracht holds the reins.

Eintracht: Mega offer for Kolo Muani

It is different with Evan N’Dicka (23) and Daichi Kamada (26), whose contracts are about to expire. Jesper Lindström (23) and Djibril Sow (26) are also flirting with changes. According to ‘Sport Bild’, this also applies to another regular player: Central defender Tuta (23) is in April “initial talks with clubs from England and Spain”.