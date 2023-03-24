Four pole dancers and a megastar: Snoop Dogg inspires in Berlin

American rap, the smell of cannabis and a musician who, at 51, still lives up to the image of a gangster rapper. Last night rapper Snoop Dogg (born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) performed at his only German concert in the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin.

The “I wanna thank me” tour was actually planned for 2020. Due to the corona pandemic, it was postponed twice.

But even at the beginning of the concert, the fans were still looking forward to the torture – because first of all it was time to wait and see! The self-proclaimed “Doggfather” took his time. As a support act, the hip-hop group D12 from Detroit heated up the concert-goers.

Only at 9.30 p.m. did old-school legend Snoop Dogg come onto the stage in his usual relaxed gait.

“And what the fuck do we do every day? We smoke weed!” Snoop Dogg yelled at the crowd, performing in a bandana-patterned one-piece suit, glittery shades and – as it should be – his proper manner – with a joint in hand.

The 51-year-old got reinforcements from four hot pole dancers, who made some spectators doubt gravity.

Snoop Dogg with two of the dancers Foto: Getty Images

With the words “How many people want to have a drink with Snoop Dogg? How many people wanna get fucked up with Snoop Dogg?” the rapper introduced his old-school classic “Get fucked up”.

But the evening did not end happily for everyone: fans in front of the hall tried desperately to get tickets. Mostly unsuccessful, because the concert was completely sold out.

At 11 p.m. it was finally over. The cannabis clouds fizzled out and Snoop Dogg made his way to the meet and greet, for which die-hard fans shelled out a whopping €1645.