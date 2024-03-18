Four Vlez Sarsfield players arrested for alleged group sexual assault

Four Vlez Sarsfield playersAbiel Osorio, José Florentn Bobadilla, Braian Cufr and Sebastin Sosa, were arrested this Monday in Tucumn after appearing in the courts of the Argentine city to appear before the judge for an alleged group sexual assault on a 24-year-old girl which occurred on March 3. Prosecutor Eugenia María Posse has requested the arrest of the four footballers I discovered that the complainant made a statement there Cmara Gazelle for more than three hours.

In the Gesell Chamber, the prosecutor called all the parties to her office and asked the defenders if the defendants were willing to hand over their cell phones and have DNA tests done. They said yes; and then he announced that the four were going to be arrested, said Juan Robles, the victim’s lawyer. The accused, who were removed from their club due to this scandal, will be in preventive detention until the decision of the magistrate handling the case is known.

It has also been interposed a ban on the four defendants from leaving Argentina during the next 90 days in order to avoid a possible leakas almost happens with José Florentn Bobadillawho intended to go to Paraguay, his native country, although his lawyer has denied this.

Chronology of events

This scandal came to the fore when the alleged victim filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Unit for Crimes Against Sexual Integrity of Tucumn for an alleged group sexual assault that occurred on March 3 in a hotel room in the city. The lawsuit states that the young woman received a message from one of the detainees, Sebastin Sosato go to the Hilton Hotel. She accepted the proposal and went to room 407where the rest of the accused were also.

The alleged victim began to feel very bad after drinking several beers and shots of fernet, an alcoholic drink of Italian origin, and lay down on one of the beds in the room. That’s when the four footballers sexually abused her without any type of consent, according to the complaint. Hours later, The young woman left the scene and took an Uber to her home.

Related news

Vlez Sarsfield took action on the matter after learning of this event that affects four of his players, one of them well-known in Spanish football, as is Braian Cufrformer Mallorca player, and preventively separated the footballers mentioned in the complaint.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.