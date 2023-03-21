Four women accuse the police of sexual assault in Nantes: the IGPN seized

Women who took part in a filtering operation against the pension reform accuse a police officer of having committed sexual assaults. The file was entrusted to the police force, indicates Renaud Gaudeul, public prosecutor of Nantes.

Four young women filed a complaint for “sexual assault” during a police check carried out in Nantes on March 14 after a filtering operation against the pension reform and the IGPN was seized, we learned on Monday with the public prosecutor.

“Wednesday evening”, four young women, “aged 18 to 20”, “came to the police station to file a complaint to denounce the facts of sexual assault they allegedly suffered during a check carried out by the police. police in Nantes, and I immediately entrusted the file to the IGPN (General Inspectorate of the National Police)”, explained Renaud Gaudeul, public prosecutor of Nantes.

“Sexual assault and not a security pat-down”

The police check took place along the Erdre, “while they were returning from what is called a filtering operation” as part of the protest movement against the pension reform, continued the prosecutor.

“What was carried out by the police services was a security frisk operation during a police check”, but “these four young women indicate that in reality, at least one police officer, would have committed sexual assaults and not a security search”, detailed Renaud Gaudeul.

The IGPN was seized Thursday morning “on the count of sexual assault by a person abusing the authority conferred by his function” and the four “complaints themselves were collected on Friday morning”, also specified the prosecutor.