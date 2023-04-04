Four years instead of two: NADA wants to increase Vuskovic’s ban

The National Anti-Doping Agency Germany is appealing against the judgment in the Mario Vuskovic case at the DFB Federal Court. According to a message from the foundation, this decision has been made “detailed examination of the reasoning for the judgment” met.

Instead of the two-year ban imposed so far, NADA wants one based on the violation found “Four-year ban provided for this purpose” apply, according to the official announcement.

The punishment of the DFB was deliberately milder, explained DFB judge Stephan Oberholz. “On the one hand, Mario Vuskovic is to be treated as a first-time offender, on the other hand, the analysis results show only a small amount of EPO, so that structured doping cannot be assumed.”Oberholz justifies the verdict.

HSV also lodges an objection

Not only the National Anti-Doping Agency disagrees with the sentence. Vuskovic himself and HSV had also announced that they would appeal. Unlike NADA, however, the second division club is demanding an acquittal for the 21-year-old Croatian.