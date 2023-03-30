France: a woman tried for having insulted Macron on Facebook

A 50-year-old “yellow vests” activist was arrested by three police officers on March 24 because of a Facebook post in which she called Emmanuel Macron “junk”. She will be tried on June 20 for “public insult” towards the President.

“The garbage will speak to you tomorrow at 1 p.m., for people who are nothing, it is always on television that we find garbage. This message posted on Facebook on the eve of Emmanuel Macron’s interview with the TF1 and France 2 newspapers, Wednesday March 22, 2023, therefore earned its author an arrest at his home and police custody. She will be tried on June 20 for “insult to a person depositary of public authority” and “insult to the President of the Republic” after a complaint filed by the sub-prefecture. This 50-year-old and Yellow Vests activist faces a fine of up to 12,000 euros, announced Mehdi Benbouzid, the Saint-Omer prosecutor.

The sub-prefecture had filed a complaint against this activist of the Yellow Vests for “insulting the President of the Republic” and reported a second publication, for which the qualification of contempt “was not retained” by the investigation. It was a photograph, “released by another activist”, showing her “posing” in front of a “sign in fluorescent yellow paint on the road” of a roundabout, which also insulted the leader of State.

According to the prosecutor, “generally few complaints” are filed for this type of facts, specifying that this offense is “punished by a criminal fine of 12,000 euros”, but “not by prison”. “We want to make an example of me,” lamented this woman to the daily La Voix du Nord, referring to the many insults uttered on social networks against the president.

Social networks are racing following the arrest of the fifty-year-old

The revelation of the arrest of this activist caused a massive reaction on social networks, where many Internet users wondered about this limit on freedom of expression, some seeing it as the return of the crime of lèse-majesté.

The hashtag “#MacronOrdure” was propelled among the most discussed topics on Twitter at midday on Wednesday. According to analysis tools Get Day Trends and Trends24, this discussion topic has generated more than 60,000 tweets in the last 24 hours, with many Internet users taking up the insult against the President.

Since then, many have also wondered about the disappearance of the hashtag from the rankings displayed on Twitter while it is still among the most discussed on third-party tools. Solicited by RTL, the Élysée assures that no request has been made to this effect to the platform.