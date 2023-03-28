France: an Algerian student insulted after taking part in the demonstrations

An Algerian student has faced racist and virulent backlash after speaking out on an official TV channel. Mehdi, student Algerian of Paris, took part in the demonstrations against the pension reform. followed of the scathing responses from far-right supporterswhich gave rise to a movement of solidarity towards the young man.

He takes part in demonstrations in France, an Algerian student is persecuted by the politicians

Mehdi is an Algerian student who continues his studies in the French capital. The latter is a member of the group of foreign students from Paris 8 and is a Raised Fist activist. The young activist stood out last Saturday, after his appearance on the French television channel C8. Microphone in hand, he demonstrates against immigration law, mentioning France’s colonial past and the importance of foreign nationals in its development.

” We are East didn’t come here to look at the Eiffel Tower that our grandparents built…. We are not here by chance” affirms the latter before calling back the participation of immigrant soldiers (AlgeriansMoroccans, Senegalese…) to the various conflicts in France throughout history.

According to Mehdi, foreign nationals will be the first affected by the pension reform and the Government must take its responsibilities towards them.

Racist insults towards Mehdi, Algerian student evoking the law on immigration during a demonstration

If he was acclaimed and applauded by dozens of people, Mehdi did not elicit the same reactions from far-right politicians. Thus, and calling the young man ungrateful, some verbally attacked the entire foreign community in France. This is the case of Philip VardonGilbert Collard or, July Odoulwho made “crude” remarks towards the young activist on Twitter. Worse still, John Messihaa right-wing politician, calls for the expulsion of the young student from French territory.

Faced with this tsunami of racist comments, intellectual figures stood up on the side of the young activist. Kaoutar Harchiwriter and activist, reacted on Twitter by defending the young man.