France Ends Wish.com Censorship, Issues Penalty

France lifts censorship of webshop Wish.com. Search engines and app stores should show the online shop of dubious reputation “without delay” again. That was determined by the French Ministry of Economic Affairs this week. France’s original decision to have Wish.com removed from search engines dates from November 2021 – but the operators only implemented it half-heartedly.

Just last week, a Paris criminal court fined Wish.com millions. The company is said to have paid three million euros because it used false “instead” prices to feign discounts that actually didn’t exist. In addition, the company founder and ex-boss Piotr Szulczewski should pay 250,000 euros. The billionaire will be able to get over it, as he is one of the richest Poles.

Wish.com, among others, has prompted France to enact regulations on instead prices. No longer random numbers but the cheapest price of the last 30 days must be given as a reference to the current price; this applies both online and offline. Wish.com states that they now comply with these requirements.

Censorship order had little effect

It is not entirely clear exactly why the controversial censorship was lifted a few days after the criminal court’s decision. Apparently, the French Ministry of Economy exchanged information with Wish.com. The company is said to have taken measures to ensure that products recognized as dangerous or inadmissible are and remain so in the future. It won’t make a big difference: Laut The digital factory Despite the censorship order, Wish.com was prominently listed in the Google and Bing search engines and in the Play Store.

Goods are regularly cheap on Wish.com, but they may not always be cheap. Wish.com has a reputation for often selling illegal and sometimes dangerous junk and for failing to handle complaints satisfactorily. When c’t bought and examined an amazingly cheap smartphone with a 7.3-inch left-hand digging screen, it turned out to be anything but cheap. The manufacturer probably invested the greatest effort in hiding its fraud. For example, instead of the displayed 12 GB Ram and 512 GB read-only memory, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB flash memory were actually installed.

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external video (Kaltura Inc.) will be loaded here.

Always load videos

Load video now How many rams does your cell phone have?



(ds)

