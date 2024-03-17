France tries to fight against fast fashion or low-cost clothing

PARS.- This Thursday, French deputies supported a series of measures that make “fast fashion” less attractive to buyers. clothes low-cost products, especially from large Chinese producers. This proposal, which must now be approved by the Senate (upper house), would convert France “in the first country to legislate to limit the drifts of ultra fast fashion,” celebrated the Minister of Ecological Transition, Christophe Bchu.

Among the main measures are banning advertising of the cheapest textile products and imposing an environmental tax on low-cost items.

The French market has been flooded with these cheap, imported “fast clothes” and at the same time several national brands have declared bankruptcy.

But the main arguments put forward are environmental.

“Textile is the most polluting industry,” declared pro-government deputy Anne-Ccile Violland, specifying that the sector is responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions and pollutes water.

Among the examples of intensive production of modathe parliamentary speaker highlighted the Chinese company Shein and its “7,200 new garments a day.”

France will apply criteria such as the volume of clothing produced and the speed of rotation of new collections to determine what constitutes “fast fashion”, according to the proposed law.

Their producers will thus be obliged to inform consumers about the environmental impact of the garments.

Starting in 2025, a surcharge of five euros ($5.45) per item would apply, increasing to 10 euros in 2030. But this could not exceed 50% of the price of the item.

Revenue from this fee will be used to subsidize sustainable clothing producers, allowing them to compete more easily.

High-end fashion is one of the pillars of the French economy, thanks to leading global luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Herms, Dior and Cartier.

But the lower end of French fashion has lost ground to European rivals Zara, H&M and, more recently, Chinese giants Shein and Temu.

FUENTE: AFP