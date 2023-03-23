France vs Netherlands live: How to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers from anywhere in the world – Reuters

France vs Netherlands live stream and match preview, Friday March 24, 19:45 GMT

Looking for a France vs Netherlands live stream? We have what you need. France vs Netherlands is on Viaplay Sports in the UK. British Abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers with your subscription (opens in a new tab) everywhere.

A heavyweight clash kicks off the Group B action as World Cup finalists France take on the Netherlands to begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The Blues failed to defend their title in Qatar, losing to Argentina on penalties in the final despite a fiery comeback and a stunning hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe.

The Oranje suffered a similar fate, as Wout Weghorst’s spectacular late brace sent their quarter-final against Lionel Messi’s men wide, only to fail in a shootout.

Ronald Koeman has since taken over the reins of the Dutch national team and will make his second Paris debut against a French side looking to put the pain of Qatar behind them.

The kick-off is given at 19:45 GMT.

Team News

A few familiar faces will be absent for France as it is their first game since Hugo Lloris, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema announced their international retirement.

Wesley Fofana and William Saliba have withdrawn from the Blues squad through injury, while Koeman is without Frenkie de Jong and Steven Bergwijn for the same reason.

Former

France: DWWWL

The Netherlands: GOD

Arbitrator

Maurizio Mariani from Italy will be the referee for France against the Netherlands.

Stade

France vs Netherlands will be played at the Stade de France in Paris.

Kick off and chain

The France-Netherlands kick-off is given 19h45 GMT on Friday March 24 UK. The game is broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1.

In the United States, kick-off time is 15 h 45 HE / 12 h 45 HP. The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX+ and FS1 in the US. See below for international streaming options.

Guide VPN

Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a Euro 2024 qualifier, you won’t be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are thanks to your IP address (boo!) and prevents you from watching it. You can, however, use a VPN to circumvent this, without resorting to the illegal streams you found on Reddit.

A virtual private network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s terms and conditions, creates a private connection between your device and the internet, which means the service cannot determine where you are and will allow you to watch. And all information exchanged is fully encrypted, anonymous and secure – and that’s a result.

There are plenty of good value for money options. For the Euro 2024 qualifiers, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

Euro 2024 International TV Rights

• UNITED KINGDOM: In the UK, qualifying matches for Euro 2024 are shared between Channel 4 and Viaplay Sports.

• UNITED STATES: Fox Sports, Fubo TV and ViX are hosting the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the United States.

• Canada: In Canada, DAZN is the perfect place to watch Euro 2024 qualifying.

• Australia: Optus Sport is where you can watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport has the rights to the Euro 2024 qualifiers.