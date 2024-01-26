Francisca Restaurant is committed to its expansion in Florida

MIAMI .- Francisca Restaurant, one of the most prominent gastronomic concepts in South Florida, has well-earned recognition for its authenticity and flavor. Now its commitment is to expand to more locations in the State of the Sun to reaffirm its leadership in the culinary sector.

The restaurant chain currently has four locations in Doral , Miami , Miami Lakes, Davie and three food trucks in Wynwood, Kendall and Bird Road. It is based on the inspiring figure of Francisca, a Venezuelan woman who dedicated her life to exploring Latin American cuisine.

The brand’s signature dish is the grilled chicken, which is slowly cooked over charcoal to obtain the smoky and delicious flavor, a pleasure to the palate that many diners talk about in South Florida.

Under its motto Success is cooked over charcoal, Francisca Restaurant established itself as the headquarters of charcoal chicken in Miami. Connoisseurs describe it as unique in its style and flavor, a meeting place to celebrate the best of the gastronomy of Latin countries.

In addition to its flagship offering, the brand’s gastronomic establishments offer a variety of typical dishes from Latin American cuisine, such as tacos, enchiladas, burritos and ceviche. They also have a wide selection of drinks, including craft beers, wines and cocktails.

expansion process

The success that Francisca’s label has had generated the need to think about its expansion. That is why one of the plans for 2024 focuses on opening three new locations in Hialeah, Kendall and Orlando.

The plan is directed by Jess Pita, founder and main operator of Francisca Restaurant, whose objective is to seek new investors to join this project, which combines culinary excellence and an exceptional gastronomic experience.

The growth of Francisca Restaurant is due to the immense support we have received since our opening. After hundreds of requests, we decided to open more locations in other cities in Florida, Pita said.

He also said that the corporation’s efforts are focused on offering the possibility of investing to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in a license to work and grow under the support of one of the most successful brands in the area’s restaurant industry.

inspiring story

The history of the chain dates back to the life of Francisca, born on May 16, 1927 in Barrancas Del Orinoco, the oldest town in Venezuela, into a wealthy family, passionate about Latin American cuisine and flavors.

This experienced, disciplined, hard-working, but loving and strong woman dedicated her life to service and exploring flavors from more than eight countries on the continent.

Legend has it that in their house they had a farm where they raised chickens, which they then roasted for large family gatherings. That’s where his passion for grilled chicken comes from.

In her youth, around the 1950s, she went to university, something that very few women did at that time, and had the opportunity to learn a little more about the American continent after leading her venture, which later became the largest poultry farm in the country.

Francisca arrived in South Florida to remind us that it is not a matter of luck to stand out in the nation that welcomes so many immigrants, and that a good grilled chicken is enjoyed surrounded by good company and people who love each other.

Francisca Restaurant Francisca Restaurant’s dishes capture the best of Latin American flavor. COURTESAN

Brand Philosophy

Founded in 2018 in Doral, Francisca Restaurant is a culinary paradise that makes rich and diverse Latin American cuisine available to its wide clientele. In this it is very clear.

With a commitment to authenticity and a passion for creating memorable dining experiences, the reputation of the region’s leading culinary concept has built a loyal following over eight successful years.

Charcoal chicken, famous for its juiciness and distinctive flavors, remains the highlight of its restaurants’ offerings. Recognized as one of the best dishes in the Miami area, this gastronomic offering exemplifies the commitment to quality that has defined the brand over the years.

As Francisca Restaurant embarks on a journey of expansion this year, its founder and principal operator reiterated the call for new investors to come together to shape the future of Latin American gastronomy in South Florida and beyond.

To learn more about expansion plans and investment opportunities, visit www.franciscarestaurant.com.

